Georgia adds ex-Mizzou WR Lovett from portal

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett, left, catches a 79-yard pass for a touchdown as Abilene...
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett, left, catches a 79-yard pass for a touchdown as Abilene Christian defensive back Anthony Egbo Jr. defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia bolstered its depth at wide receiver for the 2023 season Thursday when two wide receiver transfers from Southeastern Conference teams committed to play for the Bulldogs.

Missouri’s Dominic Lovett and Mississippi State’s Rara Thomas announced their decisions on their Twitter accounts. Each ranked among the SEC’s top 15 in yards receiving in 2022.

Lovett, a sophomore, ranked fourth in the league with 846 receiving yards on 56 catches. He had three touchdown catches.

Thomas, also a sophomore, was 14th with 610 yards on 38 catches, including seven for touchdowns.

The transfers can’t play in this year’s postseason for Georgia, which will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal in Atlanta.

Georgia has had two players, tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive lineman Bill Norton, enter the transfer portal.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures Friday morning will drop well below zero.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brutal Cold Tonight and Friday
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard school
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Heavy snow led to slower traffic conditions across the Ozarks.
NOON UPDATE: Road conditions worsen in Springfield
Playground
Injured student praises teachers’ heroism during pit bull attack at Willard school playground

Latest News

Missouri's DeAndre Gholston (4) heads to the basket as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) defends...
Brown scores 31, Missouri upsets No. 16 Illinois
Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs, Nixa
Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs, Nixa
O-Zone: Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs, Nixa
O-Zone: Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs, Nixa
AFC quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), of the Kansas City Chiefs, throws a pass against the NFC...
Seven Chiefs selected for Pro Bowl in 2023