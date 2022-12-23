HVAC technicians in the Ozarks have a busy day when bitter temperatures hit

By Liam Garrity
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The bitter temperatures have brought frozen pipes, which means HVAC technicians will be out.

Jeffery Styles is an HVAC technician in Springfield and said there are no quick fixes to freezing pipes.

“There are things that you can’t control that are just out of your hands,” said Styles. “Whenever it comes to extreme temperatures.”

He said for furnaces that’s a different story.

“By having maintenance, that’s definitely going to help give you that peace of mind of knowing that the furnace is going to be working properly,” said Styles.

Styles said having your furnace checked out once a year keeps you from wasting money.

“80% efficient furnace, 20 cents is going out of the roof,” said Styles.

He said a properly working heater could save you in this extreme weather.

“It’s extremely important to get those replaced on the time of the inspection because that’s going to prevent it from happening further down the line,” said Styles. “When you’re working your furnace really, really hard, and in extreme temperatures.”

Pipes are also vulnerable to bursting in extreme cold. Styles said if you notice something wrong with pipes or furnaces don’t try to fix them yourself.

“Cut a line or something like that, flooding out the crawlspace, people trying to fix their own furnace, and getting shocked,” said Styles.

