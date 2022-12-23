Leigh’s Lost and Found: the happy reunion of a cat missing for more than two months!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a happy reunion that makes this year’s holiday extra special for one pet owner.

She’d about given up on ever seeing her cat again after two long months of him missing. But a post on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page turned out to be a real game changer.

Snuffy has been doing a lot of laying around since his long ordeal ended and his owner says his distinctive purr was greatly missed while he was gone.

“I was so depressed. Our pets are our family members now, so it’s like missing a family member.”

Tabitha Cavazos says Snuffy got out of their garage and just disappeared one day.

She tells us, “we looked everywhere in the house, in our yard, and neighbor’s yards. Once we realized he was gone, we did the post on Leigh’s Lost and Found.”

That post generated some leads and a lot of shares but it was a different post, two and a half months later, that really grabbed attention.

“A very nice couple had found him under their shed, took him in, realized he was not a stray cat and then they posted on Leigh’s Lost and Found.”

Tabitha says, “I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it because I was getting close to losing hope at that point, it had been so long. I was in shock and incredibly happy.”

The reunion was sweet, emotional and also a little unsettling.

“I didn’t expect him to be so tiny. He had lost so much weight. He ended up losing half his body weight.”

Snuffy is steadily gaining that weight back thanks to lots of treats and Tabitha has made sure he won’t go through that again.

“I got him chipped, microchipped, so he is never going missing again.”

If you have a lost pet, you can post them any time on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page at the link below.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.