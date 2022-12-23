Missouri Highway Patrol investigates drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers responded to an area near Surdyke Port 20 in Osage Beach around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. Searchers found the man had fallen into the cold water. Paramedics transported him to Lake Regional Hospital, where he died.

Troopers have not identified the victim.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.