Missouri Highway Patrol investigates drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers responded to an area near Surdyke Port 20 in Osage Beach around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. Searchers found the man had fallen into the cold water. Paramedics transported him to Lake Regional Hospital, where he died.

Troopers have not identified the victim.

