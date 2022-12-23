More than 300 Mountain Home, Ark. residents without heat

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Crews are working to restore heat to around 340 residents in Mountain Home.

According to a press release from Black Hills Energy - the supplier of natural gas to the area - high winds and extreme cold temperatures resulted in a disruption of natural gas services to their customers.

“Black Hills Energy has initiated an emergency response procedure and is beginning the process of notifying affected customers that crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to resolve this issue and resume service to impacted customers,” said Robin Mizell with Black Hills Energy.

According to Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams, Black Hills is bringing crews from around their service area and from their headquarters in Fayetteville.

