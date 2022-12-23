2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting, officials say

A police officer stands next to the cordoned off area where a shooting took place in Paris on...
A police officer stands next to the cordoned off area where a shooting took place in Paris on Friday. One person arrested after a shooting in central Paris on Friday, authorities said. Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of Paris and the Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area. It said one person was arrested, without providing details.(AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
By ANGELA CHARLTON
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in Paris on Friday left two people dead and four others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested.

The reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear. The Paris prosecutor’s office opened a murder investigation and was working to confirm the identity of the suspect.

Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, on a busy street with shops and restaurants near the Gare de l’Est train station. The shooting came at a time when Paris is bustling with activity before the Christmas weekend.

The Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area while emergency workers were at the scene.

The shooting occurred in a Kurdish cultural center and a restaurant and hairdresser nearby, according to the mayor for the 10th arrondissement, Alexandra Cordebard. Speaking to reporters at the scene, she said the “real motivation’' for the shooting remains unclear.

As she spoke, a crowd nearby chanted, “Erdogan, terrorist” — referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — and “Turkish state, assassin.”

The attacker was also wounded and is hospitalized, Cordebard said.

Two of the four people who were wounded are in critical condition, the prosecutor’s office said.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are in contact with investigators but haven’t indicated any sign of a terrorist motive at this stage. France was hit by a string of deadly attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015-2016 and remains on alert for terrorism-related violence.

___

Nicolas Vaux-Montagny contributed to this report from Lyon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow led to slower traffic conditions across the Ozarks.
NOON UPDATE: Road conditions worsen in Springfield
Playground
Injured student praises teachers’ heroism during pit bull attack at Willard school playground
Despite sunshine, temperatures will only warm into the single digits and lower teens.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The snow is over, but not the cold
Courtesy: MoDOT
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 in Crawford County, Mo., reopens following crash involving several semis
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Rex Minter, the former mayor of Santa Monica, was killed in a small plane crash Thursday.
Former Santa Monica mayor dies in small plane crash on beach
Despite sunshine, temperatures will only warm into the single digits and lower teens.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The snow is over, but not the cold
Dangerous cold continues today
Nepalese police escort Charles Sobhraj, in brown cap, to the immigration office, in Kathmandu,...
Notorious French serial killer freed from Nepal prison