Police say man died from injuries in 2-vehicle crash in Marionville, Mo.
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a second victim in a deadly crash in Marionville on Saturday has died.
Jimmy Miller, 79, died from his injuries in the crash. Penny Miller, of Aurora, a passenger in a vehicle, also died in the crash.
Police responded to the crash on U.S. 60 around 4:30 p.m. on December 17. Investigators Jimmy Miller pulled out onto U.S. 60 when an SUV crashed into his vehicle.
Police say the other driver did not suffer any injuries.
