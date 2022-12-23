Recycle gift boxes to avoid burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After you unbox your brand new televisions, gaming systems or other high-priced gifts think twice before putting those boxes out with your trash. Law enforcement agencies say it can be a signal for potential burglars that you have valuable items in your home.

There are a few options for getting rid of that cardboard as to not attract attention to your home:

- Put the cardboard inside recycle bins at your home to conceal what the boxes were for

- The Springfield area has several recycling centers where you can bring your cardboard boxes

- Wait until trash day and set them out on the curb shortly before the garbage truck reaches your home

Police say crimes of opportunity are rampant around holidays. It’s important to make sure that you’re not only securing the items in your home, but also in your vehicle.

If you have gifts in your vehicle they could be stolen. In addition, if your garage door opener is in an unlocked vehicle, it an be used to gain access to your home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.