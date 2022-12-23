Research shows increased risk of heart attacks during extreme cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thursday was a strange day in the Ozarks as temperatures plummeted from 16 degrees around 9 a.m. to 0 degrees by early afternoon and -2 by 3:30 p.m.

It was a chilling thing to watch, just as it’s also chilling to consider that when the temps get this cold, the odds of having a heart attack increase by as much as 30 percent.

“What we always talk about with the cold temperatures is frostbite and preventing things like that,” said Dr. Chan Reyes, a Family Practitioner with Jordan Valley Community Health. “But a big one we need to consider is heart issues.”

According to the American Heart Association, for every 1,000 heart-related deaths, extremely hot weather accounts for two additional deaths, while extreme cold weather accounts for nine other deaths.

Nationwide heart-related deaths begin to increase around Thanksgiving, peak in the winter, and decrease as warmer weather returns.

Cold temperatures and high winds are hazardous because they remove the layer of heated air around your body.

“And that causes the constriction of blood vessels in your body as it tries to conserve body heat,” explained Dr. Misty Riley, a Nurse Practitioner with CoxHealth. “Your heart rate goes up, your blood pressure goes up, and if you have any underlying heart disease, this can lead to you not getting enough blood flow to your heart.”

“Sometimes it does make your blood a little bit thicker,” added Reyes. “And that increases your risk of getting blood clots which definitely increases your risk of heart attacks and strokes.”

It’s also important to note that an average of 11,500 people die yearly from shoveling snow.

“That’s a lot of work,” Reyes pointed out. “And when you do more work, you need more blood flow.”

“The number one reason it’s a risk because you’re usually going from a warm environment having done no activity to going out into the extremely cold weather to do something very strenuous,” added Riley. “Not only strenuous on your heart but on your back.”

That’s why if you are out shoveling snow, you should remember to take frequent breaks, use a small shovel because heavy snow can raise your blood pressure, and don’t eat a big meal or drink alcohol immediately before or after shoveling snow.

You should also keep a phone handy in case you need to call 911 because while you may think you’re healthy, almost half of all Americans have at least one risk factor for a heart attack, such as high blood pressure.

“You’re also at risk if you have elevated cholesterol or you’re a diabetic,” Riley said. “And just being a male puts you at higher risk.”

“Obesity and a sedentary lifestyle are big risks,” added Reyes. “So is smoking. And the more risk factors you have, the higher the risk of developing heart disease and having a heart attack, especially when your body is under a lot of stress being out in the extreme cold.”

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States is having a heart attack. Hence, it’s essential to be aware of the signs such as chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, light-headedness, or unusual tiredness, and experiencing pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, arm, or shoulder.

“You know your body better than anyone else, so if it feels different or something just doesn’t seem right, you might need to seek medical treatment if the problem continues,” Riley said. “It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

