Senator Roy Blunt highlights Mo. priority in Government funding bill

Roy Blunt announced numerous Missouri priorities he championed that were included in a...
Roy Blunt announced numerous Missouri priorities he championed that were included in a government funding bill passed by the senate.(ky3)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt of Mo. announced numerous Missouri priorities he championed that were included in a government funding bill passed by the senate.

In southeast Missouri specifically, he announced two plans. Funding for the Health Sciences building at SEMO, and funding for the Fisher Delta Research, Extension and Education center.

At SEMO, the $10M funding will be used for facilities and equipment at the health sciences building. At the FDREE, the $1.425M funding will be used for additional space, along with instrumentation and software, to provide rapid analysis of crops that are geographically specific to Mo.

To see funding for more areas of Missouri, you can view the full release here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures Friday morning will drop well below zero.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brutal Cold Tonight and Friday
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard school
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Heavy snow led to slower traffic conditions across the Ozarks.
NOON UPDATE: Road conditions worsen in Springfield
Graphics
SLIDESHOW: KY3′s First Alert Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall

Latest News

Snow-covered roads lead to crashes in the Ozarks
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man poses as Greene County deputy
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man poses as Greene County deputy
Police say man died from injuries in 2-vehicle crash in Marionville, Mo.