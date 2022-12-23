Shoppers brave hazardous driving conditions to grab those last minute Christmas gifts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With just two days until Christmas, many people are out scrambling to get their shopping list finished, despite the freezing weather.

Through the dangerously cold temperatures and the slick roadways across the Ozarks, people are still coming out to Battlefield Mall just two days before Christmas to find last-minute gifts. And some shoppers say it’s all worth it to give back to those they love.

Sharon Davis drove more than an hour and a half from Mountain View to shop.

“As far as things here in this mall, you’ve got it all. you better get down here real fast and get what you want because it’s gonna be gone,” said Davis.

Cody Millikan was amongst the mass of shoppers with a list of loved ones to buy presents for. But he says the cold and show would never stop him from showing his appreciation.

“My loved ones are worth getting out in the cold because they’re there for me. I’m there for them. A lot of people don’t have that,” said Millikan.

He adds the season of giving is much bigger than the presents we wrap and open.

“The people that surround us, is what family is, and take all the materialistic things away, and that’s all we have,” said Millikan.

It’s something for us to remember when roads may be too dangerous to drive on. You may have missed an opportunity to get the perfect present for your loved one, but your presence is what they truly want for Christmas.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.