Spire asks customers to conserve energy due to dramatically lower temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As residents in the Midwest grapple with frigid weather conditions, Spire is urging customers across the Kansas City area and southwest Missouri to conserve energy immediately.

Forecasted weather that has seen feels like temperatures go sub-zero is impacting supply pressures to the interstate pipeline serving the region, the energy company said in a release Friday. Because of that, Spire said natural gas deliveries across the Midwest will be impacted, leading the company to ask customers to conserve energy whenever possible.

Spire is asking commercial and industrial customers to reduce their gas usage to minimum levels necessary to protect buildings and inventory. The request does not apply to hospitals, nursing homes or essential food processors and public services.

“Our upstream transporter has indicated another day of cold temperatures and heavy demand could further test the integrity of their systems,” said Steve Mills, Spire Missouri West vice president and general manager. “Our teams are working hard and collaborating with other utilities across the region to make sure our customers are safe and warm during these weather conditions. We’re carefully monitoring the situation and, while our systems remain strong, we want to work together as a community by taking some temporary steps to make sure they stay that way.”

Some of the steps Spire suggests are as follows:

Turn thermostats down to 65-68 degrees Fahrenheit

Turn down thermostats when traveling

Limit use of natural gas fireplaces and hot water heating

Open curtains during the day on south-facing windows and allow sunlight to heat the home. Close curtains at night to reduce potential incoming cold from any drafty windows.

Seal areas around the home where air could come in.

