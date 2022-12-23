Springfield’s City Utilities asks customers to conserve Friday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities asks all electric and natural gas customers to conserve usage and reduce demand.
The utility must repair a transmission line Friday morning because of the extreme temperature and weather conditions. The repairs should only take a few hours.
A few recommendations:
- Turn down the thermostat 2 degrees
- Wait until later today to run the clothes washer, dryer, and dishwasher
- Turn off any unnecessary lights and appliances
