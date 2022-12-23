Springfield’s City Utilities asks customers to conserve Friday morning

(City Utilities)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities asks all electric and natural gas customers to conserve usage and reduce demand.

The utility must repair a transmission line Friday morning because of the extreme temperature and weather conditions. The repairs should only take a few hours.

A few recommendations:

  • Turn down the thermostat 2 degrees
  • Wait until later today to run the clothes washer, dryer, and dishwasher
  • Turn off any unnecessary lights and appliances

