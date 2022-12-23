Thousands without power in Osage Beach, Mo. as the region reaches dangerously low temperatures

By Marina Silva
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of people are wondering what happened as the power went out in Osage Beach during this winter storm and so close to Christmas.

“I’ve never seen the lake area so dark. It was absolutely crazy.,” said Whitney Carney.

She lives in Osage Beach with her husband. Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, everything went dark.

”4:30, 4:45 yesterday afternoon, it came back on at 11:52 a.m. And we got so excited, so we came upstairs and got ready for our bed. And then 30 minutes later popped off again. So it was very disappointing, and then I think about 2:30 it came back on,” said Carney.

They’re just two people out of thousands who experienced an outage, because of the cold, then came ways to stay warm.

“We have a wood fireplace that we were using. My husband has a fan that he uses to push the air out, and it runs on electricity. So he got one of my old car batteries and hooked up the fan to the car battery so that it would blow the heat from the fire,” said Carney.

Ameren says things like this can happen when a system gets overloaded.

“It’s really attributed to just it’s so cold outside and everybody’s heaters are running. It’s overloaded the capacity of the substations and the feeders. So we’re starting to lose, you know, we’re losing big segments of the system, because of overloads,” said Chip Webb with Ameren.

”If you think about the power going out, and you got a thousand, or three or four thousand customers out of power for three or four hours, now we finally get power back on, and what happens every single heater and every single house comes on at the same time, and which now we’ve got another overload situation again, and we can’t get the power back on,“ said Webb.

