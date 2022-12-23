Tow truck drivers in the Ozarks battle the cold, ask drivers to slow down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While some people had to work, many of you stayed home to avoid the dangerous conditions across the Ozarks.

Tow truck drivers came to the rescue for many drivers when the cold hit. Ruben Carver has been a tow truck driver for six years at Affordable Towing in Springfield, and he said he loves the surprises.

”(I like) being able to help people and being able to make their day better,” said Carver.

He says on days like Thursday, it can get dangerous.

”You just have to be extremely careful in this kind of weather,” said Carver.

Carver said the worst thing about these conditions is staying up.

”Trying to ingest enough coffee, basically, to stay to keep your energy level up,” said Carver.

Carver said he will work a 12-hour shift for crashes and cars that won’t start.

”I like to play this game called where’d the road go,” said Carver. “You kind of have to guess you know where the road is.”

He said he had been hit while sitting in his truck on the side of highways and has seen much worse.

”I got the call when my dear friend Timothy Williams got hit and killed on the side of the freeway a couple of years ago,” said Carver. “I had to go up there and help EMS clean up that whole accident.”

He asks drivers when he is on the road to be smart.

”Don’t pay attention to what’s going on over here,” said Carver. “Make sure you pay attention to what’s going on in front of you because the life you could be saving could be mine. It could be yours.”

Carver said when you see any blinkers on or off to the side of the road, slow down and move over.

