US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, runs www.noradsanta.org, which tracks Santa on his Christmas Eve journey. (Source: Associated Press/DOD)
By TERRY CHEA
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn’t expect COVID-19 or the " bomb cyclone " hitting North America to affect Saint Nick’s global travels.

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America.

But the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based agency also runs the NORAD Tracks Santa service, which allows people to follow his Christmas journey through its noradsanta.org website, social media channels and mobile app.

The agency this year plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want to know Santa’s location and delivery schedule.

It's a cold mess. (Source: CNN/POOL/WLUC/WANF/KMGH/KARE/WFAA/KFYR/CODY CHITWOOD/JOSEPH FRASCATI/KTXS/WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL)

Lt. General David Nahom, a NORAD official based in Anchorage, Alaska, said the pandemic has not affected Santa’s busy delivery schedule and he doesn’t expect any impact this weekend.

The freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall that’s disrupting holiday travel in the U.S. shouldn’t be a problem for a man who lives at the North Pole, Nahom said.

“I think Santa will be right at home with the Arctic weather that’s hitting into the lower 48,” Nahom said.

NORAD’s holiday tradition began in 1955 after a kid mistakenly called a Colorado military command asking to speak to Santa. More calls came in so the commander on duty assigned an officer to answer the Santa calls, and the tradition took hold.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow led to slower traffic conditions across the Ozarks.
NOON UPDATE: Road conditions worsen in Springfield
Despite sunshine, temperatures will only warm into the single digits and lower teens.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The snow is over, but not the cold
Playground
Injured student praises teachers’ heroism during pit bull attack at Willard school playground
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
Courtesy: MoDOT
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 in Crawford County, Mo., reopens following crash involving several semis

Latest News

FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House. He and first lady Jill...
Biden, first lady to visit Children’s National Hospital
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Elon Musk tells investors he’ll pause on Tesla stock sales
Springfield’s City Utilities asks customers to conserve Friday morning