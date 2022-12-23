White River Electric Cooperative reported more than 2,000 outages in Stone County, Mo. on Thursday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - White River Electric Cooperative reports thousands of power outages across several counties it serves.

The utility reports most of its outages in Stone County, Missouri. At its peak, White River reported more than 2,000 in the county. Power began to be restored to customers Thursday evening.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.