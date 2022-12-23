Wichita man dies in crash near Winona in Shannon County, Mo.

Shannon County Fatal crash
Shannon County Fatal crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Wichita has died after a single-car crash near Winona in Shannon County, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 23-year-old Shrey Patel died after a car driven by another man traveled off the road, overturned, and ejected Patel.

The crash happened Friday morning around 11 a.m. on Highway 60, two miles east of Winona.

There were three men in the car, Patel, the driver, and another man. The driver and the other passenger were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

This crash marks Troop G’s 33 fatality crash in 2022.

