Wichita man dies in crash near Winona in Shannon County, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Wichita has died after a single-car crash near Winona in Shannon County, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 23-year-old Shrey Patel died after a car driven by another man traveled off the road, overturned, and ejected Patel.

The crash happened Friday morning around 11 a.m. on Highway 60, two miles east of Winona.

There were three men in the car, Patel, the driver, and another man. The driver and the other passenger were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

This crash marks Troop G’s 33 fatality crash in 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.