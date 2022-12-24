Chiefs gift Andy Reid a cheeseburger following win

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches for the sideline as his team played against the...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches for the sideline as his team played against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bickel)(Joshua Bickel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs gave head coach Andy Reid two early Christmas presents.

One of them was a 24-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, improving them to 12-3 on the season.

The second was a cheeseburger in the locker room following the victory:

Reid’s love of cheeseburgers is well known.

After Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory in 2020, he said he would celebrate the win with “the biggest cheesburger you’ve ever seen.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene with bullet holes
Police: Missouri woman tracked stolen car, killed two men
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man poses as Greene County deputy
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say
Plenty of sunshine
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Christmas weekend followed by snow chances
Springfield’s City Utilities asks customers to conserve Friday morning

Latest News

Holiday travelers see delayed Christmas Eve flights out of St. Louis
Holiday travelers see delayed Christmas Eve flights out of St. Louis
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 7,250 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 600+ daily new cases
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources