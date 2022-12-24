Delays and cancellations spell out a nightmare before Christmas for travelers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled following a massive winter storm leaving southwest Missouri with snow and below-zero temperatures. Travelers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport are not immune to these holiday woes.

“Originally, it was supposed to take off, I believe it was at 5:19 p.m.,” said traveler Nancy Loerwald. “And now it’s gone to 6:05 p.m. So I’m just hoping that that will be the only delay.”

Unfortunately, it wasn’t. Her flight was delayed again almost two hours after the original departure time.

The Springfield-Branson National Airport Manager Brian Weiler says she’s not alone. He said on the day of the storm, more than half of the flights out of the airport were delayed or canceled.

“It has affected flights at Springfield and really system-wide,” said Weiler. “Multiple cancellations throughout the country. We’re seeing fewer cancellations, definitely continuing to have some delays. It’s going to take a few days for this to work through the system and for it to recover.”

He says you should contact the airline if you have issues with delays and cancellations.

“Work with them, be flexible, be willing to go through another hub, be willing to maybe travel different times,” said Weiler. “They will eventually get caught back up, but it will take a little bit of time.”

