Fire destroys home in Linn Creek, Mo.; 14 pets killed

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed a home in Linn Creek, Mo., on Christmas Eve. Firefighters say 14 family pets died in the fire.

Firefighters responded to the single-wide trailer home in the area of Calvert Lane. It took firefighters around an hour and a half to battle the fire. Firefighters do not know the cause of the fire.

Investigators say no people were seriously hurt in the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Several agencies assisted the Osage Beach Fire Protection District in battling the fire. The cold temperatures caused slick conditions for firefighters.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.