Chateau Charmant holds annual Christmas Eve celebration

Christmas Eve at Chateau Charmant
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Since 2009, Chateau Charmant in Fordland, Mo., has been holding Christmas Eve celebrations.

The bed and breakfast owner Bonnie Palmer’s late son started the tradition by bringing home a stranger for their family Christmas Eve celebration. Opening her heart to strangers inspired her to open her heart to more.

“One simple thing of a boy bringing home strays made me relook at how I viewed all humanity,” Palmer said. “It made me want to share the joy I feel at Christmas.”

The event was filled with prayer, singing, and family. Everyone took home a Christmas present, a chocolate mouse symbolizing one of the animals in the manger when Jesus was born.

While less than a third of the seats were filled, the hearts of everyone in attendance was full of Christmas spirit. She has shared her Christmas cheer with hundreds in the past. The harsh winter weather meant fewer than 50 in 2022. She says the event was a success.

“I consider it, whether it’s two people or 150 people, I consider it a success for me,” said Palmer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene with bullet holes
Police: Missouri woman tracked stolen car, killed two men
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man poses as Greene County deputy
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say
While Christmas Day looks cold & quiet, we are watching a quick storm system that will quickly...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Christmas Day before snow chances return Monday
Springfield’s City Utilities asks customers to conserve Friday morning

Latest News

Firefighters say generators and space heaters could ruin your holidays if improperly used
Chateau Charmant holds annual Christmas Eve celebration
While Christmas Day looks cold & quiet, we are watching a quick storm system that will quickly...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Christmas Day before snow chances return Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Calm Christmas Day before a quick system on Monday