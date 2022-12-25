Chateau Charmant holds annual Christmas Eve celebration

NEAR FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Since 2009, Chateau Charmant in Fordland, Mo., has been holding Christmas Eve celebrations.

The bed and breakfast owner Bonnie Palmer’s late son started the tradition by bringing home a stranger for their family Christmas Eve celebration. Opening her heart to strangers inspired her to open her heart to more.

“One simple thing of a boy bringing home strays made me relook at how I viewed all humanity,” Palmer said. “It made me want to share the joy I feel at Christmas.”

The event was filled with prayer, singing, and family. Everyone took home a Christmas present, a chocolate mouse symbolizing one of the animals in the manger when Jesus was born.

While less than a third of the seats were filled, the hearts of everyone in attendance was full of Christmas spirit. She has shared her Christmas cheer with hundreds in the past. The harsh winter weather meant fewer than 50 in 2022. She says the event was a success.

“I consider it, whether it’s two people or 150 people, I consider it a success for me,” said Palmer.

