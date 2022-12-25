A dream come true: Family friend helps fans from Tulsa attend Chiefs game

By Greg Payne
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- An Oklahoma boy got a chance to experience a dream come true Saturday, as he watched his first Chiefs game at GEHA at Arrowhead Stadium.

“My dad and I have been going to Chiefs games really since I can remember,” said Justin Tillison.

At least one trip every year for Tillison is with his father John, from Oklahoma to Kansas City to catch a Chiefs game.

“Several months back, my dad was diagnosed with lung cancer and said it was terminal and no recovering from it,” says Tillison.

A family friend heard the news and decided to get Justin and his father exclusive passes on the sidelines for the Chiefs game, allowing them to have at least one more memory at Arrowhead together.

Sadly, John’s health took a turn for the worst, forcing him to not be able to attend the game with his son and granddaughter Evelyn.

“Evelyn came to her first game back in October, the Jacksonville game. Dad was stoked about that, it was always a big dream of his to take Gus to his first game,” says Tillison.

To make that dream happen, Justin decided to take his daughter, their friend and his nephew Gus to the game.

KCTV5 News caught the group on the field smiling ear to ear cheering on their Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s different,” Tillison said. “I’ve kind of assumed his role now. I mean one thing Dad always taught me was that we are Chiefs fans for life and recruit as many as you can along the way.”

Based on that excitement, it looks like these kids will be lifetime members of Chiefs Kingdom. While Justin would have loved to see his father with them on the sidelines, he knows his father is back in Oklahoma, smiling and just waiting to hear all about their trip.

“He’s been texting nonstop, take pictures, make sure those kids have a special time, make sure they get high fives from the players. If Juju will give her a hug or Mahomes will give high fives, go for it,” says Tillison.

Awesomely enough, his granddaughter did get a chance to Juju and take a picture with him as well.

