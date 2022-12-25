Firefighters say generators and space heaters could ruin your holidays if improperly used

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - With the frigid temperatures, many in the Ozarks turn to space heaters and generators to heat their homes.

Chief Rich Stirts with the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District said safety for those appliances is very important.

”The horror story is, here’s your Christmas tree, your presents, and your house is burning down around you,” said Chief Stirts.

Space heaters and generators are supposed to help us when the temperatures get frigid, but Chief Stirts said things could go wrong if misused.

“This time of year, it’s pretty crazy and spastic,” said Chief Stirts. “Don’t forget about those things that could change your life forever.”

Chief Stirts said this time of year, simple things can keep you from burning your house down with space heaters.

“Don’t plug them into an extension cord,” said Chief Stirts. “People put rugs over the chord, so they don’t trip on them, yeah, I get that, but it could lead to a fire.”

He also said do not place them near clothes; if you have pets, they could knock them over. Chief Stirts said generators can be easily misused as well.

“Just don’t decide today that you’re gonna hook it in because it’s way more complicated than that,” said Chief Stirts. “Number one, you can electrocute yourself. You can burn your house down.”

He said to have an electrician set up your generator before winter starts, and bad things can happen if you run them inside or in your garage,

“Plug them in and ends up killing people from carbon monoxide,” said Chief Stirts.

Overall, Chief Stirts wants everyone to have a happy and healthy holiday.

“Most of the stuff, people will just make simple mistakes,” said Chief Stirts. “There’s nothing sadder than seeing people’s houses destroyed.”

