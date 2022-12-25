First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of the Ozarks into Monday morning.

The watch lasts from 9 p.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday. The Missouri counties include:

Barry, Mo.

Barton, Mo.

Benton, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Greene, Mo

Henry, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for up to an inch of snow and a dusting of ice. Roads and bridges could become slick Monday morning. The system should move out of the Ozarks by midday on Monday.

