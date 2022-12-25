First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of the Ozarks into Monday morning.

The watch lasts from 9 p.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday. The Missouri counties include:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Barton, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for up to an inch of snow and a dusting of ice. Roads and bridges could become slick Monday morning. The system should move out of the Ozarks by midday on Monday.

