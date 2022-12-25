First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of the Ozarks into Monday morning.
The watch lasts from 9 p.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday. The Missouri counties include:
- Barry, Mo.
- Barton, Mo.
- Benton, Mo.
- Cedar, Mo.
- Christian, Mo.
- Dade, Mo.
- Greene, Mo
- Henry, Mo.
- Hickory, Mo.
- Jasper, Mo.
- Lawrence, Mo.
- McDonald, Mo.
- Newton, Mo.
- Polk, Mo.
- St. Clair, Mo.
- Stone, Mo.
- Vernon, Mo.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for up to an inch of snow and a dusting of ice. Roads and bridges could become slick Monday morning. The system should move out of the Ozarks by midday on Monday.
Stay ahead of the winter weather with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.
Download it for Apple products:
Download it for Droid products:
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.