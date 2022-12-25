Kansas City child dies after Christmas Eve shooting police believe to be accidental

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A child who suffered a gunshot wound Saturday evening died at the hospital, Kansas City Missouri Police said.

Police said officers were called to the 7800 block of James A Reed for a shooting call involving a juvenile. There, they found a child under five years old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. On Sunday morning, KCPD released a statement saying the victim died Saturday night at the hospital.

READ MORE: Child shot in Kansas City, police investigating circumstances

“Although the death investigation continues, this is believed to be accidental and detectives are not looking for any suspects in the case,” Kansas City Missouri Police said.

The medical examiner’s office will make the final determination on a ruling of the death.

KCPD said detectives interviewed witnesses who were inside the residence at the time of the shooting. Crime scene personnel processed the scene and collected evidence.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SANTA TRACKER: Track Santa’s trip to the Ozarks
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say
Crime scene with bullet holes
Police: Missouri woman tracked stolen car, killed two men
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day
While Christmas Day looks cold & quiet, we are watching a quick storm system that will quickly...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Christmas Day before snow chances return Monday

Latest News

MoDOT shares plan for winter weather
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
Courtesy: Abbey and Deana Belote
Springfield-Greene County Parks director honored at Kansas City Chiefs game
FILE - This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music...
Top 10 stories from the Ozarks in 2022
An Oklahoma boy got a chance to experience a dream come true Saturday, as he watched his first...
A dream come true: Family friend helps fans from Tulsa attend Chiefs game