MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather

MoDOT shares plan for winter weather(MoDOT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is prepared for the next round of winter weather to come. According to officials from the National Weather Service, a second round of light snow has been predicted to hit the area later Sunday night on Christmas Day through early afternoon on Monday, December 26th.

Cold air and air temperatures will contribute to snow accumulating on roads.

Bob Becker, MoDOT’s district maintenance engineer, stated that “MoDOT road crews will begin working Sunday night treating the main highways and roads.”

He also stated, “We are encouraging motorists to stay off the roads to ensure workers can clear them and keep them clear.  Crews will continue working until all MoDOT maintained highways and roads have been cleared.”

