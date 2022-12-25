Polk County, Mo. firefighter recovering after fire engine slips on ice and rolls over

Fire truck crash(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A firefighter with the Central Polk County Fire Protection District is recovering after the fire engine he was in slipped on some ice and rolled over in a ditch.

According to CPCFD Lt. Thomas Morris, the firefighter was responding to a structure fire in Goodson, Mo., around 9:15 p.m. Friday. When the fire engine got there, it could pump some water but needed to go back to the station for more water supply and get a water tender fire truck.

On the way to the station, the fire truck was driving on Highway C in an area with a slick curve from the recent winter weather. Lt. Morris says the man hit the brakes, causing the truck’s rear to slide into a ditch and roll over. The 46-year-old firefighter was trapped in the truck for a short time until crews could respond and get him out.

According to Lt. Morris, the man was taken to the hospital in serious condition and will be there for a few days and then may go to a rehab facility.

Lt. Morris says several other area fire departments responded to the structure fire call but said the house is a total loss.

Lt. Morris added there will be a benefit event for the firefighter’s family on January 21 at the Polk County Fairgrounds from 5 to 9 p.m. with a dessert auction around 7 p.m.

The 2019 Spartan Fire Engine was totaled in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

