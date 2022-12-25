Springfield-Greene County Parks director honored at Kansas City Chiefs game

Courtesy: Abbey and Deana Belote
Courtesy: Abbey and Deana Belote(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A notable Springfield figure was recognized this weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, Park Director Bob Belote was honored with the Hometown Hero award. GEHA (Government Employees Health Association, Inc.) says the award is to honor public servants and frontline workers each week during the season.

“The program brings some of the finest public servants and frontline workers into the spotlight at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium throughout the season. One award recipient will be recognized during each home game,” a press release states.

His family nominated Belote for his service to the Greene County community by keeping parks in the area open during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Allowing community members a space to social distance outside and get fresh air during the lockdown in 2020.

Belote, a Springfield native, became the parks director in 2012 but served as interim director for six months and as assistant director for the Park Board since 2006.

Belote has served as director of parks in Independence, Missouri, and Sioux City, Iowa, and as Assistant Director in Blue Springs, Missouri.

