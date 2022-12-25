Top 10 stories from the Ozarks in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 had several notable stories throughout the year. We have gathered the top 10 stories KY3 reported on this year and feature a link to the original article and some details about each story.

10. Joplin police officers shot; 2 killed

In March, two Joplin police officers died after exchanging gunfire with 40-year-old Anthony R. Felix at a shopping center. Investigators say Felix stole a police car and fled before wrecking the car and fleeing on foot. Officers chased him to a street near an apartment complex and residential area in central Joplin.

Police say Corporal Ben Cooper died from his injuries, and JPD Officer Jake Reed did not recover after injuries in the altercation. Police say another officer, Rick Hirshey, was shot and injured and returned to duty later in the year.

Another officer, identified as Captain William Davis, fatally shot Felix near that area. Police say Davis left a position of cover and exposed himself while the suspect fired a weapon at officers. Police say that other officers or citizens could have been killed if not for Davis’ actions.

9. On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark

In November, On Your Side Reporter Ashley Reynolds reported on how solar company Power Home Solar, now known as Pink Energy, went bankrupt and left thousands of customers across America in the dark.

A Springfield couple shared that earlier in the year, their system was installed but only worked for a short time after.

“Why is it producing so little? And then it started producing less during the spring and summer than what it was showing in January and February. It didn’t make sense,” said Amy Clark.

The Clarks say a salesperson told them their trees are not a big deal. They must make monthly payments for their nearly $65,000 system, or it will impact their credit.

Pink Energy closed and filed for bankruptcy in October, owing $100 to 500 million.

On Your Side asked Pink Energy CEO Jayson Waller for an interview. We have yet to hear back. Before his company filed for bankruptcy, he agreed to an interview with our sister station WBTV in North Carolina.

8. VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City

In late October, six guests and one employee suffered injuries in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City. The incident happened aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the theme park near Branson.

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety said its amusement ride safety unit would investigate the derailment of the Silver Dollar City Steam Train.

Missouri State Fire Marshal officials say the ride had an up-to-date operating permit.

7. Garth Brooks will open Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

The grand opening of the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge created excitement and traffic headaches as fans went out to see Country music legend, Garth Brooks.

Garth nearly sold out three nights from September 20 through October 2.

6. Republic, Billings community mourns the deaths of 2 teenagers killed in crash

In mid-October, four teenagers were involved in a crash near Republic High School. Two teens died in that crash, 16-year-old Maverick Beaman and 15-year-old Wyatt Barnes.

Beaman was driving a Honda Accord with three passengers when it left the road and hit a tree. Beaman, wearing a seatbelt, and Barnes, who was in the backseat behind Beaman without a belt, was killed. Another 16-year-old boy suffered minor injuries, and a 16-year-old girl suffered severe injuries.

“The preliminary investigation from our reconstruction crash team has indicated it was a high-speed crash and a loss of control with a sudden and severe impact,” said Sgt. Mike McClure with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

One of the survivors, 16-year-old Brigid Tilly, returned from the hospital in December. Tilly suffered severe injuries to her hip and heel.

5. 4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.

Tragedy also struck on Thanksgiving when four people were killed in a car crash on I-44 on Thanksgiving evening.

Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the car driven by Holloway.

Troopers say the chain-reaction crash began when a vehicle driven by Wamsley hit the back of another car. Investigators say Wamsley lost control, hitting Holloway’s vehicle head-on in the westbound lanes.

The only survivor was a one-year-old in Holloway’s car.

4. $5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts

In August, a measure was approved that allowed the city of Branson’s Utilities Department to terminate service to delinquent sewer accounts.

At the time, more than 200 accounts were behind on payments. The top four total more than $5 million in bills and late fees.

“For the top four delinquent accounts, the total sewer usage charges add up to just over $19,000,” said Branson Utilities Director Kendall Powell.

It adds up to $19,000 in charges but $4.95 million in late fees. Powell explains that customers get an added 5 percent penalty and interest charge if they don’t pay.

3. Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos

In early November, crews began demolishing the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort in Stone County. Silver Dollar City recently purchased the 800 acres of land near Table Rock Lake.

Nearly 16 years ago, developers from Springfield broke ground on what was supposed to be the Indian Ridge Resort. The $1.6 billion property was meant to include condos, retail stores, a water park, and a golf course.

Due to many issues, including lack of funding, violation of the Clean Water Act, and bank fraud, the development was never completed and has sat empty for years, with many of the condos half-finished. Silver Dollar City bought up the entire property but will not say what’s next for the area.

“We confirm we will be knocking down these townhomes, which are not only an eyesore but a safety hazard,” said Silver Dollar City publicity director Lisa Rau. “We have no further announcement on how this property will be used in the future.”

2. OSHA launches investigation into deadly incident at Silver Dollar City

Over the summer, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation into the death of a maintenance employee of Silver Dollar City.

The employee was sent to the hospital on July 20 and died on July 21 from blunt-force head trauma injuries. The man was injured during the maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster.

Silver Dollar City shared the man had been working for the theme park since 2017.

In December, OSHA announced a fine for Silver Dollar City for the incident. The penalty was $14,502 for the incident.

1. Coming in at number 1... Garth Brooks... again! Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd

As previously mentioned in number 7, Gart Brooks came to the Ozarks, and fans were very excited to see him play all weekend at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena.

After the first night, chaos ensued at the venue. Many fans could not even get into the venue due to miles of traffic and few shuttles from parking lots to the concert. Maricalla Cossich and her husband decided to spend their fifth anniversary seeing Garth Brooks. They spent $400 on tickets for themselves and friends and parking passes. They left their home in Bolivar at 3 p.m. When they arrived at the venue, they waited in line to get to their assigned parking spot for over an hour. Once they parked, they saw hundreds of people waiting for the shuttle.

“You get there, and you see this miles and miles long line of people just standing there waiting, waiting, waiting, hoping they’re gonna get to the show people gave up,” Cossich said. “That’s why they started walking in, because they realized there’s only six shuttles in rotation.”

She and her husband eventually decided to ditch the show and have fun out in Branson. But not everyone had this same experience.

Bass Pro later apologized for the situation and began issuing refunds in late October. On October 12, On Your Side was told Bass Pro gave refunds for 650 tickets. In October, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office tells On Your Side that 117 fans filed complaints. And 50 fans received a refund.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.