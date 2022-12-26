Christmas Day fire destroys Omaha, Ark. business

OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - The Omaha Fire Department has determined a hair salon along Old Highway 65 in Omaha is a total loss after the structure caught fire over the weekend.

The fire originally started on Christmas Eve, to which the Omaha Fire Department with aid from surrounding departments, responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Crews were able to contain the flames before spreading to a separate building.

“We were able to get it put out in a pretty quick manner, but wind and hot spots throughout were a problem,” said Assistant Fire Chief Ruben Foreman.

Cold temperatures have created difficulties for the fire department which has been responding to calls in recent days.

“It’s been super cold and a lot of the issues we face with that is freezing,” said Foreman. “Your pumps on your engines will freeze and that’s the most expensive thing. If you can’t keep that moving you have issues.”

Cliff Bilyeu was on the way to a Christmas Dinner Sunday, with his wife Diane, when they drove up on the scene of the burning building.

“We’d seen the smoke and all the fire trucks and thought what’s going on, so they directed us by and snapped a few pictures on the way by,” said Bilyeu. “These guys are heroes, wouldn’t want to come in here and take care of a fire on Christmas morning I’m sure that wasn’t what they had planned to do that day.”

Omaha Fire Department says it’s unusual to get structure fire calls on Christmas, the cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation.

“We have an amazing group of guys here, so Christmas Eve and Christmas it wasn’t fun but we were out here taking care of it,” said Foreman. “We care for our community.”

According to the Omaha Fire Department, a fire investigator is expected to look over the scene on Tuesday.

