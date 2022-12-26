COMING AND GOING: Restaurants who made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The outlook for dining options is looking strong despite some local places closing this year.

Coming in 2023:

Whataburger

Traza

14 Mill Market

MacCheesy

Trailer Perk Drive Thru

Ariake Sushi

Those we lost in 2022:

Hot cluckers

Maria’s Downtown

Riad’s Burgers and Gyros

Does Eat Place

Los Cabo’s

Great American Taco

Hardknow BBQ

