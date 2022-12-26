COMING AND GOING: Restaurants who made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The outlook for dining options is looking strong despite some local places closing this year.
Coming in 2023:
Whataburger
Traza
14 Mill Market
MacCheesy
Trailer Perk Drive Thru
Ariake Sushi
Those we lost in 2022:
Hot cluckers
Maria’s Downtown
Riad’s Burgers and Gyros
Does Eat Place
Los Cabo’s
Great American Taco
Hardknow BBQ
