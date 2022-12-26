Dog killed after suspect shoots multiple times into home Christmas Day

Police in Virginia said a suspect fired shots into a home, injuring the homeowner and killing a...
Police in Virginia said a suspect fired shots into a home, injuring the homeowner and killing a dog.(Police (MGN))
By Jennifer Blake and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A dog was killed after a man fired several shots into a Virginia home on Christmas Day.

The Colonial Heights Police Department said officers responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Police said the resident told officers that a man came to the home and attempted to force their way through the front door. When the man was not able to successfully enter, he fired several gunshots into the front of the home, WWBT reported.

According to police reports, the resident and their pet dog were both hit by gunshots during the shooting. The resident was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the dog did not survive.

Police are still investigating and say the suspect fled the scene in a blue SUV.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-748-3660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday
"Highs" in the low 20s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Night: Then Warming
MoDOT shares plan for winter weather
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day
St. Louis County Police Officer Robert Woods
Off-duty St. Louis County police officer killed on Christmas Eve in apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County

Latest News

Many spent the day shopping
Many flock to the malls for returns on “Boxing Day”
Recycling your Christmas trees and holiday decor
"Highs" in the low 20s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Night: Then Warming
Construction on the 14 Mill Market in Nixa will start in the next week or two.
COMING AND GOING: Restaurants who made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way