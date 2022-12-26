Drivers dies in 3-vehicle crash in Morgan County, Mo.

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died in a crash in Morgan County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kristan Price, 26, of Florence.

Investigators say she was driving west of Syracuse on U.S. 50 on Christmas Eve when her car went over the center line and hit an oncoming truck. Price’s car skidded across the road and flipped over after hitting another truck.

Investigators say one of the other two drivers suffered minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.