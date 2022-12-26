First responders in Branson West raise money, deliver Christmas presents to less fortunate families

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - Kids in Branson West would have gone without presents this year if it wasn’t for a Christmas miracle.

Officers from five different police agencies and two fire departments from Stone and Taney Counties raised about $3,000 to give 60 kids their Christmas presents this year. One of the families has five kids with disabilities, making it difficult to make ends meet, let alone buy Christmas gifts. Apolonia Adams says it gives her hope.

“It’s very heartwarming,” said Adams. “Because we actually, it’s very hard for us to provide them with a meaningful Christmas, let alone one, that’s where you can build memories. So it really does help. And it really makes the holiday enjoyable.”

She says three of her kids have Lesch Nyhan syndrome, a rare genetic condition making every moment one to be cherished.

“Lifespan is 20 years if they’re even lucky enough to make it to their teens,” said Adams. “With our eight-year-old, we’re just trying to provide more memories, more happy times, take pictures, take videos, you know, love, cherish as much as we can.”

Officers Michael McCoy and Justin Braden with the Reeds Spring Police Department say after seeing people at their worst moments every day, it’s days like these that give them hope for the future.

“Yeah, it’s fantastic,” said McCoy. “It’s nice to know that we’re doing little things here and helping the community. When we support them, they start to support us.”

