Frustrations boil over as Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis see cancelations, delays, lost bags

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis are voicing frustration amid flight cancelations, delays, and complaints of lost baggage.

Long lines of passengers could be spotted at Terminal 2 of Lambert Airport Monday morning. Similar scenes have been spotted in airports across the country as Southwest flights have been delayed and canceled. Customers have also reported issues getting refunds.

“I stood in line for 40 minutes trying to get ahold of somebody last night. The line wasn’t moving so I just said, ‘forget it we’ll try this morning.’ I’ve already been in line for two hours this morning and I still probably have a couple of hours just to talk to somebody to try to get on a flight. I already see that my destination, Columbus, they’ve already canceled two flights this morning so I don’t even know when I’m getting home,” said traveler Anthony Oglesby, who was at Terminal 2 of Lambert Airport.

@SouthwestAir Flight 1824 from Nashville to Burbank was canceled due to Elliot and we haven’t received any rebooking! The kids’ daddy has already missed Christmas now and his luggage is lost with medication in it! Customer Service line busy. Help! — Grey DeLisle (@GreyDeLisle) December 26, 2022

We’re seeing very long lines at Terminal 2 at the airport. Someone tells me he’s been waiting two hours in line to try to get home after his flight was cancelled. @KMOV is working to get answers from Southwest on the delays, cancellations and lost baggage complaints pic.twitter.com/2lEmYQnLh9 — Shoshana Stahl (@shoshana_stahl) December 26, 2022

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines sent the following statement:

While I don’t have figures from specific airports where we operate, we are still experiencing disruptions across our network as a result of Winter Storm Elliott’s lingering effects on the totality of our operation. With the weather now considerably more favorable, we continue work to stabilize and improve our operation.

We are re-accommodating as many Customers as possible, based on available space, whose itineraries have been disrupted. Those whose flights have been canceled may request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire. Information for Customers with lost baggage is here: https://www.southwest.com/help/baggage/lost-damaged-baggage ... Customers can also speak with a representative at the baggage service office in an airport where we operate or contact Southwest customer service.

