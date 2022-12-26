Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday

Image of the St. Louis Gateway Arch in St. Louis, MO.
Image of the St. Louis Gateway Arch in St. Louis, MO.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service.

All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.

Surgical masks will be available to visitors at the Information Desk free of charge.

Both St. Louis City and St. Louis County are at the high level due to increased community transmission of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

The Gateway Arch National Park Service states they will continue to monitor COVID-19 levels in the St. Louis area and will update mask policy when levels are down.

Masks had become optional again in June when COVID-19 levels began to fall.

