Historians reflect on Harry Truman’s passing 50 years later

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV5) — Monday marks 50 years since the death of Harry Truman.

The 33rd president died in Kansas City on Dec. 26, 1972, at the age of 88. His funeral service and burial took place at his presidential library in Independence, Missouri.

Kurt Graham, the director of the museum, said Truman’s passing seemed to bring about a new understanding of his life, and his presidency.

“As it was such a major event at the time it gave people a chance to stop and say, ‘What is this legacy all about?’” Graham said.

Truman had left office with sinking popularity, driven by a recession and the Korean War.

“There was some concern at the time that he wasn’t aggressive enough, that he was exhibiting weakness,” Graham explained.

Truman had been sick for at least three weeks before his death. His wife, Bess, had stayed by his side in the hospital. The two had known each other since childhood and were rarely apart for long.

Graham said Truman’s long illness had left his family exhausted. As a result, they abandoned original plans to hold an elaborate state funeral in Washington. Instead, they chose to hold a relatively small ceremony in Independence.

“There was no eulogy, no music,” Graham said. “I think he died and was buried the way that he lived.”

Richard Nixon and Lyndon Johnson both attended the funeral service. Johnson died of a heart attack a few weeks later.

Condolences came in from around the country, including from a newly elected Democratic Senator in Delaware, a 29-year-old Joe Biden.

Then Sen.-elect Joe Biden sent a telegram to Mrs. Truman following the death of former president Harry Truman. (Harry S. Truman Library & Museum)

Clifton Truman Daniel, Truman’s grandson, was a teenager at the time of the service. He said he did not have vivid memories of most of the service, other than the gun salute that shook the courtyard and building.

But he did recall his mother’s sadness, and his family’s grief.

“For us, the kids it was sort of a surprise,” Daniel said. “Grandpa had always been there.”

Graham said the funeral service and its national coverage seemed to solidify the changing view Americans held of Truman. In hindsight, many seemed to respect his plainspoken and straightforward demeanor, as well as his respect for the presidency.

“The way he made public service a priority and understood the value of public service, I think that’s what Americans pine for on both sides of the aisle,” Graham said.

The Honor Guard watches over the casket of former President Harry S. Truman in the lobby of the Truman Presidential Library. (Harry S. Truman Library & Museum)

