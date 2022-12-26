Many flock to the malls for returns on “Boxing Day”

Many spent the day shopping
Many spent the day shopping(kytv)
By Marina Silva
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Osage Beach, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Outlet Mall saw a lot of foot traffic Monday as shoppers took advantage of after-Christmas sales.

Some hoped to get in and out quickly. Others make a day out of it while on a trip to either exchange a gift or use up a gift card.

”We decided to take a little family vacation for Christmas this year,” said Joel Brovod who is out shopping.

Brovod and his family are from West Lafayette, Indiana. They’re spending their Christmas holiday in the Ozarks.

”We took a trip down to Branson and spent the day down there on Christmas Eve and kind of took it easy yesterday for Christmas just lounging around Osage Beach. Just kind of really just enjoying not being busy around the holidays,” said Brovod.

The family decided to spend the day after Christmas at the Osage Beach Outlet Mall.

”We decided one of the things we want to do for our vacation instead of like, do a bunch of full-blown gifts as we decided we go on a little family shopping trip for Christmas,” said Brovod.

Stopping at the many stores the mall has.

”We stopped by Claire’s for some jewelry and Under Armour for some athletic wear and American Eagle for sweaters and jeans. All sorts of good stuff,” said Brovod.

Even enjoying some of the after-Christmas deals.

“There’s a lot of sales going on that you often don’t get right before Christmas. So it’s been really good,” said Brovod.

As for the rest of their trip.

”Probably going to do an indoor waterpark. It’s my third daughter’s birthday tomorrow. So we’ll probably go out and do some stuff for her birthday while we’re here.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday
"Highs" in the low 20s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Night: Then Warming
MoDOT shares plan for winter weather
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day
St. Louis County Police Officer Robert Woods
Off-duty St. Louis County police officer killed on Christmas Eve in apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County

Latest News

Recycling your Christmas trees and holiday decor
"Highs" in the low 20s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Night: Then Warming
Construction on the 14 Mill Market in Nixa will start in the next week or two.
COMING AND GOING: Restaurants who made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way
Several restaurants in the Ozarks closed this year; several others are opening in 2023