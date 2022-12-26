Many flock to the malls for returns on “Boxing Day”

Osage Beach, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Outlet Mall saw a lot of foot traffic Monday as shoppers took advantage of after-Christmas sales.

Some hoped to get in and out quickly. Others make a day out of it while on a trip to either exchange a gift or use up a gift card.

”We decided to take a little family vacation for Christmas this year,” said Joel Brovod who is out shopping.

Brovod and his family are from West Lafayette, Indiana. They’re spending their Christmas holiday in the Ozarks.

”We took a trip down to Branson and spent the day down there on Christmas Eve and kind of took it easy yesterday for Christmas just lounging around Osage Beach. Just kind of really just enjoying not being busy around the holidays,” said Brovod.

The family decided to spend the day after Christmas at the Osage Beach Outlet Mall.

”We decided one of the things we want to do for our vacation instead of like, do a bunch of full-blown gifts as we decided we go on a little family shopping trip for Christmas,” said Brovod.

Stopping at the many stores the mall has.

”We stopped by Claire’s for some jewelry and Under Armour for some athletic wear and American Eagle for sweaters and jeans. All sorts of good stuff,” said Brovod.

Even enjoying some of the after-Christmas deals.

“There’s a lot of sales going on that you often don’t get right before Christmas. So it’s been really good,” said Brovod.

As for the rest of their trip.

”Probably going to do an indoor waterpark. It’s my third daughter’s birthday tomorrow. So we’ll probably go out and do some stuff for her birthday while we’re here.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.