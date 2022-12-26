Sarcoxie, Mo. man dies after being hit by a train

Train tracks stock image
Train tracks stock image(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Sarcoxie has died after being struck by a train on Christmas Day near Joplin.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 26-year-old Ranon Chiles died when a Kansas City Southern Locomotive hit him on the railroad tracks.

The incident happened just north of Joplin around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

This is Troop D’s 134th fatality in 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday
MoDOT shares plan for winter weather
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
"Highs" in the low 20s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold today, warming up tomorrow
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day
St. Louis County Police Officer Robert Woods
Off-duty St. Louis County police officer killed on Christmas Eve in apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County

Latest News

Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis are voicing frustration amid flight cancelations,...
Frustrations boil over as Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis see cancelations, delays, lost bags
Nathaniel Hackett
Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start
Clean your kicks with something you use daily.
Queen of Clean: How to clean white shoes
Queen of Clean: How to clean white shoes