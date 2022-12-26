Sarcoxie, Mo. man dies after being hit by a train

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Sarcoxie has died after being struck by a train on Christmas Day near Joplin.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 26-year-old Ranon Chiles died when a Kansas City Southern Locomotive hit him on the railroad tracks.

The incident happened just north of Joplin around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

This is Troop D’s 134th fatality in 2022.

