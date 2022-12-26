Silver Alert issued for Sharp County woman

Deborah Linthicum disappeared on Thursday in Cave City.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old woman from Cave City.

According to the alert, Deborah Linthicum was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 149 Kathenda in Cave City.

Linthicum has brown hair and hazel eyes. She weighs 185 pounds and is 5 feet and two inches tall.

ASP said they don’t know what she is wearing but she may be traveling in a Blue Pontiac Vibe with Arkansas License Plate 972XWH.

If you know where she is, please call the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office 870-994-2211.

