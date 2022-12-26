Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Morgan County, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died in a crash in Morgan County on Christmas Eve.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, Mo.

Investigators say she was driving west of Syracuse on U.S. 50 on Christmas Eve when her car went over the center line and hit an oncoming truck. Price’s car skidded across the road and flipped over after hitting another truck.

Investigators say one of the other two drivers suffered minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday
"Highs" in the low 20s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Night: Then Warming
MoDOT shares plan for winter weather
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day
St. Louis County Police Officer Robert Woods
Off-duty St. Louis County police officer killed on Christmas Eve in apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County

Latest News

Many spent the day shopping
Many flock to the malls for returns on “Boxing Day”
Recycling your Christmas trees and holiday decor
"Highs" in the low 20s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Night: Then Warming
Construction on the 14 Mill Market in Nixa will start in the next week or two.
COMING AND GOING: Restaurants who made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way
Several restaurants in the Ozarks closed this year; several others are opening in 2023