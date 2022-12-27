2 small earthquakes recorded in New Madrid County, Mo. Tuesday morning
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS is reporting two small earthquakes were recorded early Tuesday morning, December 27 in New Madrid County.
The epicenters were just a few miles apart and happened nearly 90 minutes apart.
According to the USGS, both earthquakes were a magnitude 2.2.
The first quake happened at 4:49 a.m. approximately 3.5 miles southeast of Marston.
The second one registered 2.9 miles northwest of New Madrid at 6:18 a.m.
So far, no one has reported feeling either earthquake.
For more information on the quakes, click here for the USGS website.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.