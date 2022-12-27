Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen tow truck

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a stolen tow truck.

Affordable Towing reported the theft of the truck in the 300 block of West Scott. Investigators say the black 2017 Ford F650 Super Crew tow truck has affordable towing on both doors, with a few letters fading. The truck is labeled No. 91 and has a Missouri license plate 52H4YM.

If you know the whereabouts of this vehicle or have seen it, please call the Greene County Crime Tip Hotline at 417-829-6230.

