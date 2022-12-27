Liberty Bowl assures game not at risk amid Memphis water issues

FILE - A barge moves north on the Mississippi River under the Interstate 40 bridge connecting...
FILE - A barge moves north on the Mississippi River under the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas on Sept. 29, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.(Adrian Sainz | AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File)
By Bryan Grabauskas and Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Ten. (WIBW) - The liberty bowl is very much on despite rumors swirling about the game’s status amid water main issues across Memphis.

13 SPORTS Reporter Katie Maher, who is in Memphis for the KU-Arkansas game, confirmed the game’s status Monday night with Liberty Bowl representatives.

“There have been significant weather challenges throughout the country, including here in Memphis. We can assure you that the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas will be played on Wednesday, December 28th with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. The weather forecast at game time is for temperatures in the 50s.”

Statement from AutoZone Liberty Bowl

There’s been water main breaks all over the city due to the recent storm and freezing temps, causing low water pressure across the city. Katie discovered that firsthand when media weren’t allowed to check into their hotel because of the water issues. Memphis Light, Gas, and Water says it’s addressed 22 water main breaks, and has already fixed 19 of them.

