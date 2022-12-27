Man fills up wife’s gas tank and wins $1M in the lottery

Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.
Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (Gray News) – A man in Massachusetts stopped to fill up the gas tank for his wife so she wouldn’t have to do so the next morning and walked away with some extra cash.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Christian Kalil picked up a bottle of water for his hockey game while he was at the gas station and bought a $1 million winning lottery ticket at the same time.

He told lottery officials he chose the ticket because it was in dispenser number five and his son was born in the month of May.

Kalil chose to take the annual option on his prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000, before taxes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on the 14 Mill Market in Nixa will start in the next week or two.
COMING AND GOING: Restaurants who made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way
MoDOT shares plan for winter weather
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
Despite a very cold start, afternoon highs will be in the middle 30s to lower 40s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flipping the pattern this week
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday
Train tracks stock image
Sarcoxie, Mo. man dies after being hit by a train

Latest News

If you are not feeling like your usual self, you are not alone! We have ways to help with the...
How to beat post-holiday bloat
Courtesy: Ozarks Sports Zone
OZONE: Holiday Hoops Scoreboard
House of Hope volunteers tell KY3 they’re grateful they’ve been able to keep so many safe and...
LIST: Warming centers, overnight shelters around the Ozarks
A video shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx shows a drive-through HEB car wash in Lakeway, a...
Texas car wash frozen with icicles