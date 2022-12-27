Menu labels encourage people to eat less red meat, study says

A new study found adding climate impact labels to foods was an effective strategy to reduce red...
A new study found adding climate impact labels to foods was an effective strategy to reduce red meat consumption.(Pxhere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests adding climate impact information to menus may encourage people to eat more climate-friendly foods.

The medical journal JAMA published the study Tuesday.

More than 5,000 adults participated in randomized clinical trials where researchers asked them to pick an item from one of three menus.

Two of the menus had high climate impact labels.

Researchers found people were more likely to opt for a more sustainable meal with the labels. They said red labels were the most effective, compared with green.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on the 14 Mill Market in Nixa will start in the next week or two.
COMING AND GOING: Restaurants who made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Despite a very cold start, afternoon highs will be in the middle 30s to lower 40s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmth on the way
MoDOT shares plan for winter weather
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday

Latest News

FILE – Children's hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits to their emergency departments...
Mental health-related emergency room visits on the rise among children, study finds
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National...
Bill forcing feds to fix prison cameras is signed into law by Biden
Southwest Airlines continues canceling thousands of flights as the New Year approaches. (CNN,...
Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
Southwest Airlines continues canceling thousands of flights as the New Year approaches. (CNN,...
Southwest Airlines cancellations: Delays could continue into 2023