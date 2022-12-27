Missouri minimum wage increase in 2023; Springfield businesses already paying above minimum wage

Green House Coffee offers above minimum wage
Green House Coffee offers above minimum wage(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some might see a little more money on their paychecks starting in 2023.

Missouri’s minimum wage in the new year will increase to $12 an hour. The $.85 increase per year started in 2018 when Missourians voted for Proposition B. The law called for an $.85 increase until 2023.

Caleb Alwardt, the owner of Green House Coffee + Affogato Bar, says he already pays more than $12 an hour to their employees, and it has paid off.

While other businesses have struggled to keep workers, he says his has not.

“We haven’t had a problem at all,” said Alwardt. “It’s the same crew that we started with.”

His employees are offered $15 an hour plus tips.

Katherine Trombetta with the Missouri Job Center on Sunshine Street says this is a trend they have seen more and more workplaces offering above the minimum wage to be competitive. She says for those who are still receiving minimum wage, though, the $.85 increase can be life-changing.

“When you are living paycheck to paycheck, and you’re trying to figure out what bills to pay and what time$.80 an hour can make a difference, especially for those who are just starting out,” she says.

