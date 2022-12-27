OZARKS TRADITION: 77th Blue and Gold boys basketball tournament tipped off Monday

Basketball hoop
Basketball hoop(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s an Ozarks holiday tradition that rivals fruitcakes and ugly sweaters.

The 77th annual Blue and Gold Boys basketball tournament tipped off Monday morning at Missouri State University. High schools around the Ozarks are participating over the holidays and the championships will be on Dec. 29.

It’s held at Missouri State University between Great Southern Bank Arena and Hammons Student Center.

DEC. 26 HOLIDAY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT CENTRAL

The 2021 Blue and Gold Tournament saw Kickapoo win the Blue Division with a win over Springfield Catholic while Bolivar defeated Ozark in the Gold Division championship game.

One coach who used to play in it himself says this tournament tradition runs strong.

“I was able to play in it twice in high school when I went to Kickapoo,” said Jack Simpson, Parkview head coach. “We were able to win it my junior year.”

In 2021, Simpson coached Springfield Catholic and played his alma mater in the finals.

“I actually played Kickapoo where I graduated from so it was really full circle them for me,” said Simpson.

Simpson’s not the only one making the tournament a tradition.

“I played it in high school which was 25 years ago,” said Willard parent Justin Miller. “I’ve got two kids, my son plays on the JV team and a couple of his teammates are out here too.”

Miller came out to support the Willard high team and his kids are now stepping in his shoes.

Back then games were held in McDonald Arena and now take place in Hammond Center and Great Southern Bank Arena.

As for Coach Simpson, he says he hopes to bring another team to the finals this year and keep this tradition living on.

“It’s just a great atmosphere for high school athletes to experience something like this,” said Simpson. “We won our opening round game this afternoon.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

