Passenger died in 2-vehicle crash in Camden County, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a two-vehicle crash in Camden County on Monday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Susan C. Graham, 73, of Arcola, Mo.

Investigators say a vehicle was traveling east on U.S. 54 traveled off the side of the roadway and skidded across the center line, crashing into Graham’s vehicle. Graham’s vehicle spun around and traveled off the highway.

Investigators say both drivers in the crash suffered moderate to serious injuries.

